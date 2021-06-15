RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte (IFS:1994), presently High Commissioner of India to Zambia, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

