Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte (IFS:1994), presently High Commissioner of India to Zambia, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh