Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Libya
Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte (IFS:1994), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Libya with residence in Tunis.
