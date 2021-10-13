RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Libya

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte (IFS:1994), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Libya with residence in Tunis.

Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

