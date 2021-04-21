Somalia implements ground-breaking project aimed at improving psychosocial support and mental health care for young people affected by conflict through a socially-inclusive integrated approach for peace-building

To achieve this goal, all project partners will work together to: train health workers to integrate care and treatment of mental illness into the primary health care services delivery at health facilities; establish community-based psychosocial support structures and services where youth are mobilized in delivering such services themselves and awareness-raising activities; and conduct a study on the linkages between mental health, conflict and peace-building in Somalia, with a particular focus on youth and gender dynamics. Indeed, these activities are aimed at helping to reduce stigma associated with mental health and psychosocial disorders, improve social cohesion, and reduce disenfranchisement and marginalization of young people – a recognized driver of conflict – thereby directly empowering youth to be agents of peace and positive change in their communities.

The project directly targets 26 500 individuals living in camps for internally displaced persons in Kismayo, Baidoa and Dollow, with a focus on young women and men, as well as their families. It is expected that an additional 288 520 individuals will indirectly benefit from this project as well.

As the first venture of its kind in Somalia, whereby institutional response to mental health and psychosocial issues is being undertaken as a means to address a critical barrier to reconciliation and sustained peace in the country, WHO and all project partners look forward to leveraging this unique opportunity in favour of improving and expanding access to mental health services across the country.

WHO expresses its sincere thanks to the Youth Promotion Initiative of the United Nations Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund for its generous support to this critical project and encourages other partners to step up their support to address Somalia’s silent mental health crisis.

