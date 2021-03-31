Special Envoy Ján Kubiš Meets Speaker Agila Saleh, Chief Justice, Head Of High National Elections Commission And Minister Of Interior

They stressed the Importance of achieving timely constitutional and legal basis for elections. Special Envoy Kubiš renewed the commitment of the United Nations and its international partners to continue to support the HNEC, especially at this critical stage of the history of Libya, in order to fulfil the overwhelming demand by the Libyan people to hold the national elections on 24 December 2021.

Also yesterday, Special Envoy Kubiš met with Judge Mohamed Al-Qamoudi Alhafi,Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, along with his deputies and council members. They discussed ways to strengthen the Libyan-UN cooperation to support the judicial sector in the country. The Special Envoy expressed his admiration for the instrumental unifying role the judicial authority played during the past period while preserving its independence and its impartiality.