Standard Chartered’s Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival begins on November 3

As part of the activities marking 125th-anniversary celebrations in Ghana, Standard Chartered is organising a Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival to be held on 3rd and 4th November 2021 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra under the theme “Shaping the next phase of Ghana’s Financial Technology Landscape for the 21st Century”.

This high-level event will bring together local and international players in the Fintech ecosystem, seasoned experts and practising Fintech innovators to engage and share insights on how to adopt, leverage and scale digitisation, innovation and technology within the financial sector.

His Excellency the Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will give a keynote address on the opening day, outlining, among other things, the government’s plan to continue setting Ghana apart as the true digital hub of Africa with a robust digitised financial technology ecosystem.

This event is part of Standard Chartered’s activities to mark its 125th-anniversary celebrations in Ghana and an apt platform to showcase Ghana’s digital infrastructure and the great strides the country has made in its national digitalisation journey.

The hybrid mode event will be held over two days – 3rd and 4th November 2021 – and will see other notable leaders of industry attend including; Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta – Minister of Finance, Ghana, Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful – Minister of Communication & Digitalisation, Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison – Governor, Bank of Ghana, Sunil Kaushal – CEO, Africa & Middle East, Standard Chartered PLC, Alex Manson – Member, SC Ventures and many more.

In addition, a great lineup of insightful panel sessions is planned over the two days.

The sessions will explore the impact and opportunities of the increasingly robust and digitised financial ecosystem, and the lessons we can learn from Ghana’s digitisation journey so far. Participants will also discuss how financial sustainability, innovation and technology can maximise participation in addition to how to best leverage digital banking, tokenization and trust corridors to lift African trade flows.

The Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival has been organised in collaboration with the Central Bank of Ghana (BoG), SC Ventures and Enterprise Singapore.

