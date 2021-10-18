RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on the situation in the Kingdom of Eswatini

Authors:

APO Importer

The Secretary-General is following with concern the ongoing developments in Eswatini, including the recent deployment of armed security forces at various schools, reports of excessive use of force in response to student demonstrations, and the indefinite closure of schools. This affects adversely children and young people.

United Nations Secretary-General
United Nations Secretary-General

The Secretary-General reiterates the importance of enabling the people of Eswatini to exercise their civil and political rights peacefully. He urges the Government to ensure that security forces act in conformity with relevant international human rights standards, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Recommended articles

The Secretary-General condemns all acts of violence and urges all parties and the media to refrain from disinformation, hate speech and incitement.

The United Nations remains committed to working with the Government and the people of Eswatini, and all partners, to achieve a peaceful resolution.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Secretary-General.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Egyptian automotive aftermarket enters the fast lane

Automechanika Dubai

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

Symrise AG, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria to improve food innovation, nutrition in West Africa

Symrise AG

High-level Delegation from AMISOM Visit Galmudug State to Assess Election Security Preparedness

African Union Mission in Somalia