Statement by IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie on Meeting with President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the Republic of Malawi

“We also discussed at length the reform options that are required to address the country’s challenging macroeconomic situation. I underscored the centrality of the authorities’ actions to ensure debt sustainability, which is a precondition for creating fiscal space for social and development spending. I reiterated that the upfront actions to address debt sustainability would help to ensure that any financing that is provided by the IMF could be used to address pressing developmental challenges that are faced by the country. I assured the President that IMF staff would continue to support Malawi’s efforts.