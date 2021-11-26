Statement by UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Director Mohamed M. Malick Fall following bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia

“Schools – and any other place where children congregate – should at all times be safe for children. Unfortunately, as we have seen in Somalia and other countries around the world, violent attacks are carried out in total disregard to the lives of civilians, including children and their families. This violence is not only morally egregious but is in violation of international humanitarian law. UNICEF calls upon all parties to always uphold the safety of children and protect them from any form of violence and harm.”