Statement on the Opening of Parliament and Freedom of Expression and Assembly

The TNLA is an essential forum for open debate and discussion, where MPs should be able to freely express their views on behalf of the people of South Sudan. The TNLA will also have to play an important role in the constitution-making process. Given the importance of the constitution, it is vital that this process is inclusive and reflective of the many diverse voices within the country. A credible and inclusive constitution process, reflecting the will of all South Sudanese, will be critical to the peace process and successful elections.