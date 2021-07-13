Statement on the remarkable progress made by several African countries as part of the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM)

Since the Summit, several countries have made remarkable progress: •On the 10th of July 2021, Senegal, the European Union, the United States, several European governments, and partners, signed an accord to finance vaccine production at the Institut Pasteur of Dakar. •On the 5th of July 2021, Morocco; under the chairmanship of H.M King Mohammed VI, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Swedish company “Recipharm” to establish and scale-up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity in the country. Moroccan pharmaceutical producers also discussed different public-private partnerships and subcontraction opportunities for vaccine manufacturing. •On the 28th of June 2021, South Africa; signed an agreement between Biovac, Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, a network of universities, WHO, COVAX, and Africa CDC established the first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in Africa. •On the 29th of April 2021, Egypt; signed two agreements between Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) and Sinovac for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in the country. •On the 7th of April 2021, Algeriaannounced production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with Russia, and part of the production is intended for African countries.