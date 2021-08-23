Steyn City's Ultimate Helistop - a first for residential developments in South Africa

The addition of the recently launched Ultimate Helistop takes this winning combination one step further: with facilities for both storing helicopters and scheduling flights, Steyn City has notched a first for residential developments in South Africa.

The Steyn City Ultimate Helistop represents the culmination of a dream for developers, Douw Steyn and Giuseppe Plumari - CEO of Steyn City Properties. “This was always part of our master plan,” enthuses Plumari. “From the very beginning, when Douw and I were just starting to imagine what it would take to really distinguish Steyn City, we considered the facilities we should make available to residents. We agreed that, given our accent on luxury, a helistop would be an excellent addition to our parkland residence.”

Plumari explains that Ultimate HELI was an obvious choice as a partner for this facility, due to the company’s experience, expertise and reputation as a world class helicopter and heliport operator in the aviation sector.

The company’s CEO Shaun Roseveare says that they are excited to be part of this unique venture. “It’s a very exciting development and we look forward to providing first class helicopter services to the residents of Steyn City. This will give the residents convenience of helicopter services to shuttle them to the Sandton CBD, airport transfers, scenic flights, direct transfers to other towns, cities and lodges.”

Roseveare adds “The helistop was designed in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, complying with all recognised international standards.” He notes that the project also received the approval of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SA CAA), ensuring full compliance with local requirements. However, maintenance of the helicopters will take place off site.

The Ultimate Helistop differs from conventional helipads that may be found at other developments, luxury golf or bush destinations for several reasons, Plumari continues: “for a start, these helipads function simply as a launch or landing pad. In contrast, the Steyn City Ultimate Helistop has a FATO (Final Approach and Take-Off area), plus three independent helicopter parking pads and is a seven star facility boasting a full array of attentive services including abeautiful reception area, a lounge and viewing area for convenience and comfort with a coffee station and the latest reads. There is an upstairs office suite with a private meeting pod for guests to host a meeting on arrival or prior to departure, as well as washroom facilities to freshen up before your next flight. Added to this, the Ultimate Helistop is capable of storing a number of helicopters in its sizeable hangar, which measures 650m². Its parking bay configuration makes it possible to load up to three helicopters at a time, ensuring that there is no delay between taxi or take-off, even if more than one flight has been scheduled.”

All services provided by Ultimate Heli are also available to non-residents, who can schedule or charter a flight to make a weekend getaway more enjoyable. Flights can also be organised for time pressed business people who need to conduct regular site visits or simply to mark a special occasion such as an anniversary celebration mid-air with a bottle of bubbly, or a gifting idea for your golfing partner’s next big birthday before a round of golf at Steyn City’s Nicklaus Design championship golf course.

“The building’s magnificent design mirrors the blades of a helicopter rotor,” adds architect Bryan Charters who worked closely with Ultimate HELI to ensure the building complied with international standards, and a touch of elegance has been added by leading interiors’ expert Stephen Falcke.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Steyn City’s residents this one of a kind service, keeping our promise to deliver the best lifestyle estate in the world,” Plumari concludes.

Visit www.SteynCity.co.za or to make enquiries or view this facility, contact Ultimate Heli on 010597 1150 or email SteynCity@ultimateheli.com .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Steyn City.

Issued by: Grapevine Communications on behalf of Steyn City Properties Contact: Marie Yossava Email: marie@grapevinecommunications.co.za Cell: 083444 8790

Media files