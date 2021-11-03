Strong Growth Figures Hotel Industry good for investors

Many Hotels across the globe had massive problems and hired Barrows as their regular advisory partner. In terms of employment restructuring, reopening schemes and as well in terms of corporate finance structures and acquisitions.

Today, the development of new hotels and the sales of hotel rooms are stronger than ever before. Investors are massively signing up for new hotel projects and they really come from all over the world. There is a massive amount of money in savings accounts. People are ready again to invest in stable business profiles after the world pandemic. Hotels are a very stable income stream. Hotels in our portfolio are 4- and 5-star global brands and in every single way they have a strong cashflow position. This is exactly where investors are looking for to guarantee their return on investments.

The company expects strong growth in the hotel industry for the last quarter of this year and for 2022. “The economies are slowly opening again, and world trade is returning back strongly.” Said Barrows Hotel Enterprises Chairman – Erwin Jager. The market has been recovering for a few months now and hotels are opening their doors to the public again, which is giving a huge boost to employment.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages more than 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East and Africa.

