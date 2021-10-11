Symrise AG, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria to improve food innovation, nutrition in West Africa

“Africa’s projected population of 3billion people by 2050 presents a large market for food and nutrition globally”, says Sofiane Berrahmoune, Sub Regional Director Flavor Africa Middle East. “Symrise AG is leading in meeting the needs of its customers and with this strategic partnership with West Africa’s leading flavorhouse – Freddy Hirsch Nigeria.

“We can deliver even greater speed to market in Africa. This strategic partnership with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria will give us deeper access to valuable insights about Africa’s food industry.”

Increasing urbanization, rising incomes, a growing regional population, and evolving lifestyle changes are driving the African food flavor and enhancer ingredient market and increasing the consumption of processed foods and beverages. The Africa food flavor and enhancer market is a small but growing market forecasted to witness a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The global flavor and fragrance market is forecasted to reach US$36 billion in 2022 with Africa expected to play one of the biggest growth opportunities.

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, Kojo Brifo said “To achieve our vision of creating authentic African flavors and tastes, we have invested in a Research, Development, and Application laboratory and a manufacturing facility with world-class quality management systems, in West Africa, Nigeria, Our partnership with Symrise AG provides an acceleration of flavor development across West Africa and will increase the creativity of customized flavors, help our customers attain speed to market, and enhance their operational agility.”

Together, Symrise AG and Freddy Hirsch Nigeria have successfully positioned themselves as the leading contributors to the evolution of the food and beverage industry in West Africa and the Middle East. “Together, we are stronger than ever, committed to co-create with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, combining the best of our strengths and leveraging our strong global footprint with our winning local flexibility, market, and consumer understanding,” concluded Berrahmoune.

About Symrise: Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, food, nutrition and cosmetic ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food.

Its sales of € 3.5 billion in the 2020 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented by more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America.

Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an integral part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise – always inspiring more …

About Freddy Hirsch Nigeria: The Freddy Hirsch Nigeria incorporated in 2014, is part of the Freddy Hirsch Group, based in Cape Town, which is one of the largest suppliers of industrial spices, casings, and meat processing equipment in South Africa, servicing thousands of customers, including independent butcheries, major retail chain stores, meat processing factories, and poultry factories.

Freddy Hirsch Nigeria has become a reputable manufacturer of savory flavors, seasonings for the bouillon and noodle market in West Africa.