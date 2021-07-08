Talking Technology and Trade: Challenges and Opportunities in Africa

The expert panel includes promising industry leaders from diverse backgrounds such as Agnes Katsonga Phiri, Executive Director of Corporate Services at Malawi Revenue Authority; Fridah Kimani, a Trade Facilitation Specialist at Kenya Revenue Authority and more. Together, they will analyze the performance of African trade, the role of different policies and agreements in the socio-economic development of the continent along with the key factors determining a successful strategy for the overall business and trade landscape in Africa.

The webinar will also serve as a platform for the experts to debate upon the pros and cons of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement, its influence on the economic integration of the continent along with the time-frame and challenges associated with its implementation. The panelists will also be assessing various factors that contribute to the current scenario of exports in Africa and its prospective growth.

Looking forward to the webinar, Alioune Ciss - Chief Executive Officer, Webb Fontaine – remarks “Trade and Technology go hand-in-hand, as technology advances it fluctuates the entire landscape of trade right from the supply-chains to global commerce systems. As COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating change and innovation like never before, this is the right moment to discuss and tap into the key issues, challenges, opportunities and future projections related to the trade and technology spectrum in Africa. At Webb Fontaine, we always strive to be one step ahead of the global trends thus this webinar is an endeavor to bring industry connoisseurs together in a conversation that can spark some ground-breaking thoughts and actions.”

The Technology and Trade in Africa webinar will be broadcast at 2:00PM Dubai Time via Zoom from the link here (https://bit.ly/3wpJZXp) and will last one hour.

These thought-provoking webinars form part of what is intended to be a larger ThinkTank series aimed at delivering impactful insights thereby allowing stakeholders and consumers to engage in knowledge-sharing as well as in delivering concrete business strategies.

About Webb Fontaine: Webb Fontaine is an AI company re-shaping the future of Trade. Trusted by governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry wide solutions to accelerate trade development and modernization. The company uses unique technology including Artificial Intelligence to enable countries to emerge as leaders in the future of trade.

Knowledge transfer is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising a team of experts who work across the world, empowering local communities and governments.