Technology with heart: Blue Prism’s COVID-19 impact

“Blue Prism’s free services allowed us to support even more teams during the pandemic. We used additional Blue Prism intelligent automation capacity to further alleviate our administrative burden so that our Suffolk Short Breaks team had more time in the field, helping families who needed support. The response program helped us to help others, when they needed it most.” says Richard Small, head of intelligent automation, Suffolk County Council.

Blue Prism is still helping organisations by donating digital worker licenses and services. Find out more (https://bit.ly/3dnNgif) about how you can apply to the COVID-19 Response Program.

