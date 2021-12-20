Tecno Ghana sponsors The Gold Award Ceremony

The 2021 National Gold Award presentation ceremony of The Head of State Award scheme came off on Thursday December 9, 2021 at the Jubilee House with the President of Ghana who is also the chief Patron of the scheme as the Special Guest of Honor. This year’s presentation was under the theme, ‘Driving Youth Entrepreneurship, the Award Scheme as tool’. The event celebrated the achievements of 160 young award participants who successfully completed the gold level requirements of the award scheme. They each received a customized gold medal and a certificate signed by the President.