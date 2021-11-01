TECNO Mobile Ghana wins Best Smartphone Brand of the year 2021

In 2020, TECNO Mobile Limited was adjudged the smartphone brand of the year with the popular CAMON 16 series. It therefore, comes at no surprise that the Brand has been awarded again in 2021 for the same category.

The fastest growing Brand, TECNO is well known and patronized warmly by Ghanaians as a household brand for advanced technology and innovation in smartphones.

In 2021, TECNO boasts of premium and well sought after devices like the TECNO Phantom X and CAMON 18 Series, which recorded a whooping 2000 pieces in pre-order sales alone. A milestone that goes on to prove the level of acceptance and confidence Ghanaians have in the TECNO smartphone brand.

GITTA has become the benchmark of excellence that promotes and celebrates government, operators, ISP, Infrastructure providers, Fintech, Banks and other stakeholders. This win truly confirms TECNO's commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to its patrons.

TECNO Mobile Ghana extends this win to all customers as an appreciation for always choosing the brand amongst.

We thank Instinct Wave for the recognition and all corporate bodies present at the awards event.