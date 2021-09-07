The AEC Emphasizes Africa's Position on Climate Change Mitigation at the OPEC-Led Ministerial Roundtable Discussion

With the value of multiple energy source utilization a key topic in the discussion, and by emphasizing the continent’s young and fast-growing population, Akinkugbe-Filani suggested that “Africa has a right to consume more electricity” and should be allowed to develop its resources to fulfil increasing energy demand. Specifically, Akinkugbe-Filani noted that “what all African countries have in common is their low levels of greenhouse gas emissions.” Therefore, the continent should not suffer in the name of climate change, but should be allowed to develop their own strategies, in line with common global objectives. Notably, Akinkugbe-Filani emphasized the role that natural gas will play in Africa, and that “A short term priority should be how to harness these resources in a sustainable way. The gas sector is a key driver of this dynamic. We are not calling for a zero-sum approach, multiple sources can exist in Africa, with many countries already utilizing natural gas.”