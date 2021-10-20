The "Civil Society Capacity Building Program" Was Conducted in Congo with the Support of T?KA

In his opening speech, Ali Gedikoğlu, President of the COJEP International, stated that a just world can only be achieved through the solidarity and cooperation of non-governmental organizations and that they continued their efforts to conduct the International Civil Solidarity Forums in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh; and Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, next year.

Noting that they conducted a capacity building program for non-governmental organizations in Kinshasa with the support of TİKA, Gedikoğlu said, “COJEP has built its USA, Africa, Asia, Central Asia, Middle East, and Balkans coordination centers and appointed coordinators. It holds the events titled ‘Do Something for a Just World: The Year of Africa and Asia’ with the help of these coordinators, and organizes international conferences on ‘The Role of Civil Society in Global Issues’ through its Africa, Central Asia, and Middle East coordination centers.”

“Turkey Proved Itself and Created a Unique Model”

Minister Matondo noted that even though the European Union (EU) kept Turkey waiting for years but did not admit it, Turkey proved itself and created a unique model. Minister Matondo said, “As you know, it is not easy for politicians to speak in front of civil society. Nevertheless, I am glad to see all of you here today. The Democratic Republic of the Congo should develop with civil society. In this context, I would like to thank COJEP and TİKA for joining us today. They are two important and powerful organizations in Turkey.

“As you know, I have recently paid an official visit to Turkey with our President. The EU kept Turkey waiting for years but did not admit it. Yet, Turkey proved itself and created a unique model. TİKA is an example of these efforts. Similarly, COJEP, which opened an official representation office in Kinshasa, the capital, should continue its operations here. COJEP will play a major role in helping our civil society to open up to the world. Our relations with Turkey will certainly improve, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a promise on this matter.”

