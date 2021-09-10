The Humanitarian Coordinator strongly condemns humanitarian killed by explosive device in the Central African Republic

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of our fellow humanitarian colleague, and I extend my deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends and colleagues at the Danish Refugee Council”, declared Ms Brown.

Between January and August 2021, 27 incidents involving explosive ordnance have claimed the lives of at least 14 civilians and injured 21 civilians and two United Nations peacekeepers in the west of the country. The presence or suspected presence of explosive devices prevents humanitarian workers from assisting communities who have been severely affected by the conflict.

“I strongly condemn the use of explosive devices and call on all parties to take the necessary steps to spare the civilian population and to respect humanitarian workers”, stated the Humanitarian Coordinator.

2.8 million people need assistance and protection. Between January and August 2021, two humanitarian workers were killed and 19 injured in the Central African Republic. Over the same period, 314 incidents against humanitarian personnel or property were registered. Despite the dangerous operating environment, humanitarian actors have assisted over 1.4 million people in dire need.