The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

The ratification and deposit of the instrument follows a high-level advocacy engagement between H.E President H.E. President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe with Honourable Michel Sidibé the African Union Special Envoy for the AMA on 18 May, 2021 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Agency’s main function will be to promote the use of quality assured, safe and efficacious medicines, medical products and medical technologies in Africa. AMA will also monitor the medicines market through the collection of samples in every State Party to ensure the quality of selected drugs, have them analysed and provide the results to State Parties and other interested parties, who will thus have reliable information on the quality of the drugs circulating in their countries and, where necessary, will take appropriate measures.

Seventeen (17) member states have ratified the AMA Treaty and twelve (12) of these have deposited the instruments of ratification to the Commission. The AMA Treaty will enter into Force 30 days upon the deposit of the 15th instrument of ratification at the Commission. Pending the deposit of the 15th instrument of ratification, the Commission has invited member states to submit proposals for the hosting of the Africa Medicines Agency Headquarters. The Commission has also further extended the deadline for submission of interest to host the AMA up to 15th October 2021 per the ruling of the PRC on 6th September 2021. The Commission expects to have the establishment and operationalization of the AMA in full progress in 2022.

The African Union Commission encourages all its Member States to sign and ratify the Treaty for the establishment of AMA in the interest of public health, safety and security. The Treaty is available for signature at the Headquarters of the Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

