The Tangier American Legation Institute for Moroccan Studies (TALIM) Appoints Jennifer Rasamimanana Resident Director

AUnited States diplomatfor over 20 years,Jennifer Rasamimananaserved asthe U.S. Consul General in Casablancafrom 2017-2020. Sheretiredfrom the Foreign Servicewith the rank of Minister Counselorin 2021,havingledpress, cultural, and educationaloutreach for the U.S.Embassyin Egypt.

Previously, Ms. Rasamimanana was theCultural Attaché in Parisas well asDiplomat-in-Residence and Visiting Professor at the School of International Affairs at SciencesPo,Paris.

During the Arab Spring, she was the State Department’s regional Arabic Language Spokesperson, and led engagement with Arabic-speaking publics from Oman to Morocco.Shealso served at U.S. embassies in Jordan, Tunisia, Syria, and Togo, as well as in key senior State Department positionsin Washington DC.

Before joining the Foreign Service,Ms. Rasamimananataught English as a Foreign Language in Madagascar and worked in technology investment banking and venture capital in Silicon Valley. A graduate of the College of William and Mary, she speaks French and Arabic.

“The American Legation is a vital, tangible symbol of themore than 200 years offriendship between Morocco and the United States,” saidU.S.EmbassyChargéd’AffairesDavid Greene.

“As former Consul General in Casablanca,Jennifer has deep ties with Morocco andis well positioned to help us continue building onthehistoric friendshipbetween our two countries.She will also help us continue to celebratethebicentennial of the Legation, our oldest diplomatic post anywhere in the world.”

The American Legationin Tangier,gifted to the U.S. in 1821 by Sultan MoulaySlimane,is the the only National Historic Landmark outside U.S. territory. The site of significant negotiations as a diplomatic mission for over 140 years, it also served as a language school and Peace Corps training site. Todayit is amuseum, research library, and cultural center. It also represents theAmerican Institute for Maghrib Studies (AIMS), part of the Council of American Overseas Research Centers.

“I’m delighted to return to Morocco, which feels like coming home, and to continue contributing to the deep and historic friendship between the U.S. and Morocco,” saidMs. Rasamimanana.“As the Legation celebrates its bicentennial, I look forward to helping this unique and wonderful institution grow, innovate, and reach new audiences into its third century.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of US Embassy in Morocco.

Media files