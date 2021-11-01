U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen said, “Today’s announcement of $125 million in economic assistance from the United States to Egypt builds on the U.S. Government’s $30 billion investment in Egypt over the last 40 years, which has brought clean water and wastewater services to 25 million Egyptians, eliminated polio, spurred entrepreneurial activity, preserved historic sites, provided thousands of university scholarships, built thousands of schools, and trained over 100,000 teachers.”
The United States Provides $125 million in Economic Assistance to Egypt
The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Ministry of International Cooperation announced seven bilateral assistance agreement amendments on November 1 worth $125 million. This investment demonstrates continued support from the American people for joint U.S.-Egypt priorities, including education, health, trade and investment, governance, agribusiness, scientific research, and women’s empowerment.
For her part, Minister of International Cooperation H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat stated that the Government of Egypt applauds the strategic and historic cooperation with the United States of America, which strengthens and supports the government’s efforts to achieve Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and to push forward the private sector’s engagement. Al-Mashat further referred to Egypt’s leadership in green transformation and climate action; noting that the government is making strides in economically empowering women, such as launching the Gender Gap Accelerator. The Minister added that these two fields represent a good opportunity for widening the horizon of future cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development.
This $125 million in economic assistance builds on more than $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978. To find out more about USAID’s work in Egypt, please see https://www.usaid.gov/egypt and follow along on Facebook and Twitter at @USAIDEgypt.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt.
