Tickets for all FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021(TM) matches back on sale tomorrow

Those landmark inaugurations headline an action-packed first matchday, with Al Bayt welcoming fans for the first time to host Qatar’s opener against Bahrain at 19:00 local time, while Ras Abu Aboud will do the honours for the encounter between the UAE and Syria at 22:00. As the timings of three matches on that day have been slightly adjusted, an updated match schedule can be found on www.FIFA.com . Tickets that have already been purchased for these matches remain valid despite the changed kick-off times.

Fans will be able to attend two out of the four matches taking place daily during the group stage, as long as there are four hours in between kick-offs ( https://bit.ly/3of2pJS ) to allow enough time to get to the second stadium using public transport. Team-specific ticket series will also be available once again during this sales phase, which will conclude on Tuesday, 12 October at 12:00 AST/11:00 CET. Finally, the last-minute sales phase will start on Tuesday, 2November and run until the end of the tournament.

A selection of affordable tickets will be available, with prices ranging from QAR 25 for a category 4 ticket (Qatar residents only) for the group matches to QAR 245 for a category 1 ticket for the final. A full overview of the sales phases and ticket prices is available at www.FIFA.com/tickets . Visa, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fan ticket purchases for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.

Regional talent on display

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 will offer a glimpse of what to expect one year later at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. During the first FIFA pan-Arab football tournament, spectators and competitors alike will experience Qatar’s hospitality as 16 teams from across the Arab world take the pitch between Tuesday, 30 November and Saturday, 18 December 2021. Besides Al Bayt and Ras Abu Aboud, Al Thumama ( https://fifa.fans/3zMLY9U ), Ahmad Bin Ali ( https://fifa.fans/3EYt2ZC ), Education City ( https://fifa.fans/3m8yEYw ) and Al Janoub stadiums ( https://fifa.fans/3ibCdfi ), all built from scratch in preparation for 2022, complete the line-up of magnificent FIFA Arab Cup™ venues.

Twenty-three national teams were invited to participate, with seven out of 14 advancing from the round of qualifying matches to meet hosts Qatar and the eight highest-ranked nations, who qualified directly. The 16 teams will now compete in a group stage followed by knockout matches, making for a total of 32 games played over 19 days.

As the tournament will take place at the same time of the year as football’s global showpiece in 2022, fans and teams will enjoy mild temperatures, ranging between 15 and 24°C. Similarly, as in the FIFA World Cup™ next year, the host country’s compact nature will offer minimal travel distances between venues and an exciting match schedule ( https://fifa.fans/3EUkZ01 ), allowing fans to purchase selected tickets for more than one match per day during the group stage while ensuring sufficient travel times between kick-offs.

Fan ID

Fan ID is a smart-technology identification card designed to provide fans with the ultimate experience in Qatar, and will be mandatory for all ticket holders that attend the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ matches, taking place in Qatar from 30 November to 18 December. It will serve as a means of identification and provide access to tournament stadiums. Fan ID will also provide ticket holders with access to a number of services and benefits relating to transportation, tourism and others in order to enhance their experience while in Qatar.

Fans planning to attend the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 should apply for their Fan ID once they have paid for their match tickets and have received their ticket application number by email. Applications for Fan ID can be submitted online via the host country entry portal website (FAC21.qa, live from 28 September), where more information can be found.

Fan ID is operated by the government of the State of Qatar. FIFA is not responsible for its application process, issuance and/or use.

COVID-19 measures

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and as was the case for the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 qualifiers held in June 2021, the host country will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition. Attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and the guidance from Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health ( https://bit.ly/39FJ4t3 ).

Additional information on COVID-19-related safety measures to access the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 stadiums will be available at FIFA.com. To date, ticket holders are required to be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health ( https://bit.ly/3kOzb2C ).

