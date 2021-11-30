T?KA Provided Medical Supplies to a University in Chad

In her speech at the program, Minister Beasemda thanked the Republic of Turkey and TİKA, stating that the purpose of the support was to equip and strengthen the School of Medicine of the University of N'Djamena for the improvement of its first and emergency aid capacity.

Ambassador Kaygısız said that Turkey made every effort to provide assistance to Chad, and that they were always ready to improve the standards of living of the people of Chad as part of the long-lasting cooperation between the two countries.

In his speech, TİKA’s Chad Coordinator Ateş noted that they had built a solar campus lighting and drinking water system at the University of Science and Technology of Ati in Batha, Chad, two weeks ago. He added that they prioritized projects in the fields of education and agriculture and would continue to implement projects to support the development of Chad, a sister country.

The project aims to improve the emergency medicine response training capacity of the School of Medicine, help prospective doctors learn emergency response methods, and contribute to the improvement of Chad’s healthcare capacity.

