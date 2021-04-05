Together Against Covid-19 Misinformation: Facebook Launches A New Campaign in Partnership with the WHO Across Africa

- Check The Source : Scrutinise content, even if it appears science based
- Check How It Makes You Feel : False news can manipulate feelings for clicks
- Check The Context : Look to public health authorities to confirm content
Aïda Ndiaye, Public Policy Manager, commented “Ensuring users are getting authoritative information about Covid-19 vaccines is just some of the vital work we’re doing here at Facebook. During the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, we’ll continue working with industry experts and people on our platforms to ensure we’re aggressively tackling misinformation, and giving people additional resources to scrutinize content they see online, helping them decide what to read, trust and share.”
As part of the campaign, Facebook will also be launching a dedicated website (https://bit.ly/3fwscsN) in English and French, which will include information on how we’re tackling misinformation on our platforms. It will give people more transparency around our Remove, Reduce and Inform strategy, outline our community standards, and share the steps we’re taking to combat false news around global events such as Covid-19, elections and climate change.