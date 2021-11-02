Top Finalists Announced for 2021 AWIEF Awards

The AWIEF Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony and gala dinner on 3 December 2021, following on from the 2021 AWIEF Conference. AWIEF hosts the 7th edition of its prestigious and benchmarking annual AWIEF Conference this year as a hybrid (virtual and in-person) event, on 2 and 3 December 2021. The venue for the in-person AWIEF Conference and AWIEF Awards ceremony will be the Marriot Hotel Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, South Africa. The theme for AWIEF 2021 Conference is: ‘Advancing inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth in a post-COVID-19 African economy’.

“AWIEF remains steadfast in its efforts to promote and support women entrepreneurship development and innovation in Africa. With the AWIEF Awards, we identify and shine the spotlight on inspirational women entrepreneurs and innovators, driving growth for Africa,” said Irene Ochem, AWIEF Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“It was an absolute delight to judge the AWIEF Awards once again this year. The standard and quality of the nominations and businesses continue to be high. The judging panel had a hard time choosing the top finalists from the numerous inspirational and outstanding women entrepreneurs who, through their businesses, are creating opportunities and positively impacting lives and communities,” commented Birgitta Cederstrom, Frost & Sullivan's Business Development Director for Middle East and Africa.

The finalists for the 2021 AWIEF Awards are (names in alphabetical order):

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AWARDPhyllis Addo, Co-Director, Rhema Engineering Solutions (Ghana)Tao Boyle, Co-founder and COO, FoondaMate (South Africa)Alexandria Procter, Co-founder and CEO, DigsConnect.com (South Africa)

TECH ENTREPRENEUR AWARDIvy Barley, Co-founder, Developers in Vogue Foundation (Ghana)Evelyn Kaiingu, CEO, Lupiya (Zambia)Kathryn Malherbe, CEO, Medsol AI Solutions (South Africa)

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDGudula Naiga Basaza, Managing Director, Gudie Leisure Farm (Uganda)Zandile Mkhwanazi and Tinyiko Simbine, Co-founders, GirlCode (South Africa)Angela Juliana Odero, Managing Director, Rio Fish Ltd (Kenya)

AGRI ENTREPRENEUR AWARDHadia M. Gondji, Founder and Managing Director, Hadiya Seed Production and Agro Industry Plc (Ethiopia)Jo-andra Cloete Greegory, CEO, Our Poultry Place (South Africa)Fortunatha Mmari, Co-Founder and Managing Director, AFCO Investment Co. Ltd (Tanzania)

CREATIVE INDUSTRY AWARDCynthia Asije, Creative Director, The Adirelounge (Nigeria)Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah, Founder and CEO, Sai Wine Café (Ghana)Susan Wanjiru, Founder and Creative Lead, Lockhem Kids Entertainment (Kenya)

ENERGY ENTREPRENEUR AWARDIfeoma Malo, CEO, Clean Technology Hub (Nigeria)Tumi Mphahlele, Founder and Director, Amperion Energy (South Africa)Josephine Takundwa, CEO, Earthlink Technologies (Zimbabwe)

EMPOWERMENT AWARD Jackie Bomboma, Founder and CEO, Young Strong Mothers Foundation (Tanzania)Djénéba Gory, Co-founder and COO, Suadela (Mali)Gehad Hamdy, Founder and Manager, Speak Up (Egypt)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDMargaret Hirsch, Co-founder and Executive Director, Hirsch's Homestores (South Africa)Tabitha Karanja, Founder and CEO, Keroche Breweries (Kenya)Lucia Quachey, Founder and President, Ghana Association of Women Entrepreneurs (Ghana)

To register to attend the AWIEF 2021 Conference and the AWIEF Awards either virtually or in-person, please click here: https://bit.ly/3bwSMyz

Click to view: https://bit.ly/2ZKRopo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).

MEDIA CONTACTS: AWIEF Team Phone: +27 21 826 8878 Email: info@awieforum.org

