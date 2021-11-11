RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Training Opportunity for African Sports Journalists

Authors:

APO Importer

In order to improve the performance of Media Professionals willing to cover the next TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations and other Major Sporting Events, the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) (www.uar-aub.org), RAI-Italia based in Roma and the Training Centre of Perugia will organize a High Quality Online Course for the benefit of African Sports Journalists. The training will kick-off on Tuesday, 21st December 2021.

African Union of Broadcasting (AUB)
African Union of Broadcasting (AUB)

It should be noted that qualified candidates will access the online lessons at the time of their choice following a well elaborated Shift to be sent to them in due time.

Recommended articles

Nevertheless, they will be called to complete the Course before the live webinar scheduled to take place from January 3rd to 5th, 2022 and exchange ideas with Experienced Media Professionals in the field of sports reporting.

Important Note:

We expect to receive your kind and most welcomed personal greetings in Two Clips, in professional or High Quality Resolution, of maximum 2’30” each, in the English and French languages, in two separate files, not later than 18th November next (ultimate delivery day), in order to allow us edit and insert them in the opening welcome remarks. Requested material should be sent directly to: contact@uar-aub.org. For Training Registration Form and other inquiries, please visit AUB Website: www.uar-aub.org

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

Media Contact: Irene Gaouda Media and Communication Officer African Union of Broadcasting/ Union Africaine de Radiodiffusioncontact@uar-aub.orggaouda.irene@uar-aub.org

Website linkswww.uar-aub.orgwww.rai.it https://bit.ly/3n8YQUU

Media files

African Union of Broadcasting (AUB)
African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

New Opportunities Emerge in Africa as Broll Looks Beyond 2021 to the Recovery of the Real-estate Market

Broll Property Group

Germany provides support to vulnerable people in Lesotho

World Food Programme (WFP)

Spotlight on Infrastructure Development in Africa at Expo 2020

African Union at Expo 2020 Dubai

Nestl� Youth Camp - a platform on employment and entrepreneurship for students and young graduates

Nestlé