Triple planetary crisis, green recovery top agenda at African Ministerial Conference on the Environment

Speaking at the ministerial segment, the incoming President of AMCEN and Minister of Environment of Senegal, H.E Abdou Karim Sall, said, “It is in the interest of Africa and in the interest of our people that environmental issues are given the attention they deserve, especially in view of the impacts of COVID-19.”

“It is not only an opportunity but an obligation, that we African Ministers in charge of the environment take responsibility for ensuring that the necessary means are provided to translate AMCEN’s objectives into urgent action,” he added.

The Ministers committed to ensuring an effective multilateral approach for addressing climate change through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ( UNFCCC ), its Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement . They also reiterated their commitment to ensuring its implementation in line with the principles of the Convention, while emphasizing equitable access to sustainable development, poverty eradication and recognition of the specific needs of African countries.

At the high-level conference, held virtually under the theme “ Securing people’s well-being and sustainability in Africa” , the Ministers called for a people-centred recovery that accelerates job creation and improved livelihoods.

The continent has suffered severe impact social and economic impacts from COVID-19 pandemic. This has affected the already highly volatile markets, contracting the GDP of the continent by up to 3.4% with an estimated loss of between $173.1 billion and $236.7 billion for the years 2020–2021 .

Ministers noted that the pandemic had hampered the capacity of African countries to respond to the crises of climate change, loss of biodiversity and pollution, which are also already having a severe impact in many parts of the continent.

To accelerate a green and sustainable recovery plan for Africa, the online platform for the African Green Stimulus Programme (AGSP) was officially launched. The platform offers a comprehensive gateway for governments, developments partners, communities, and stakeholders to access information and knowledge on the recently adopted AGSP.

“The African Green Stimulus Programme is key step in taking advantage of this opportunity. The programme hits all the right notes: climate action, air quality, land restoration, biodiversity, the blue economy, green cities and so on,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). “It will supplement the AU Green Recovery Action Plan by enabling countries and regions to take bolder action through integrating environmental considerations in their plans and programmes. And it will build on recovery actions already in place.”

On the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of UNEP ( UNEP@50 ) in 2022, the Ministers agreed to engage in activities at national, regional and global levels to create awareness for more ambitious future actions to protect nature, combat pollution, land degradation and climate change. The Ministers of Environment also agreed to supportUNEP@50by providing an expanded platform for outreach and systemic action on the African continent.

Ahead of the Ministerial Conference, a meeting of Africa Major Groups and stakeholders was held on 10th September with participation of accredited organisations to UNEP. Their statement was presented to ministers by the regional representative of the group.

Speaking on behalf of the African Major Groups and Stakeholders, Ayman Cherkaoui of Morocco said, “We commend AMCEN for its role in providing strategic and policy guidance for the creation of the African Green Stimulus Programme. We request for the meaningful inclusion of African Major Groups and Stakeholders in the Coordinating Committee of the Africa Green Stimulus Programme.”