RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) Supports Healthcare in Mali

Authors:

APO Importer

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Goodness and Health Association, and Muslim Hands performed health screenings as part of the “Mali Health Action” in Bamako, Mali.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)

In addition to the health screenings performed in Bamako from July 30 to August 5, 2021, the project included primary care services and training activities.

Recommended articles

A total of 1950 people were offered outpatient care services, and dozens of children were circumcised at the Faladié, Senue, and Subulinku refugee camps and the Muslim Hands Orphans’ School.

1287 people were diagnosed with 27 different medical conditions during the examinations carried out as part of the services including public health training.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Media files

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Germany, 26-27 Aug

South African Government

UN launches climate change campaign amid growing water concerns in Libya

Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

One Africa, One Voice

Africa Shared Value Summit