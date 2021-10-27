RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Uganda A Men's Squad for Safari 7s Named

Authors:

APO Importer

Uganda 7s Head Coach Tolbert Onyango has named his 12-man squad for the Safari 7s Tournament scheduled for 30 and 31 October 2021 at Nyayo Stadium.

Uganda Rugby Union
Uganda Rugby Union

Ian Munyani will captain assisted by Aaron Ofoywroth as Vice Captain. Uganda last took part in the Safari 7s in 2019 where they finished 10th of 16 teams.

''We've selected a young squad to enable us build capacity. This tournament will give us a good test of high intensity international rugby. It will be a notch higher than our tournaments here and what a better way to put our players skills to the test. First test is to go through the pool games and into the main cup knockout games''-Coach Tolbert Onyango

World 7s Series core side Spain, 2018 winners Samurai, South Africa All-stars Academy, Germany, Uganda, Red Wailers, and Nigeria’s Stallion sevens are all set to feature in tournament.

Confirmed sides:

Men: Spain, Germany, South Africa All Stars 7s Academy, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Samurai, Red Wailers, Stallion Sevens Nigeria, KCB, Kenya U20, Kenya Shujaa and Kenya MoransWomen: Zimbabwe, South Africa Select, Kenya Lionesses I, Kenya Lionesses II and Uganda

UgandaASquad (Men)

Byron Oketayot, Ivan Otema, Kelvin Balagadde, Levis Ocen, Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito,Aaron Ofoywroth, Karim Arinaitwe, Innocent Gwokto, Timothy Kisiga, Nobert Okeny, Denis Etwau

Team Management

Coach: Tolbert Onyango

Team Manager- Michael Wandera

Physiotherapist- Samuel Asiimwe

Media Manager- Denise Namale

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Uganda Rugby Union.

For more images: https://bit.ly/3pIA13E

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com

Media files

Uganda Rugby Union
Uganda Rugby Union 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

