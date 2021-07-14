Uganda Lady Cranes Squad vs Zimbabwe Named

“We looked at three things when selecting the starting twenty-three. We looked at who understands our game mode as Uganda Lady Cranes, the attack structures, our defense patterns and having an open mind of creativity. We also looked at the fitness of the team and those that were up to the challenge of collusion dominance as we take on the Zimbabwe women. ‘’- Coach Leonard Lubambula.

The Uganda Lady Cranes will be led by Peace Lekuru the new captain assisted by Charlotte Mudoola and Patricia Anek.

‘’It is exciting that the Zimbabwe ladies are here which is a big a step of return to play in Uganda. Hoping to learn from each other but also display the skills we have because the team is full of young players and new talent which is an amazing project im excited to be part of as we build womens rugby in Uganda.’’ - Charlotte Mudoola (Vice Captain).

Uganda Lady Cranes Squad

Forwards Patricia Anek (Vice Captain), Yvonne Najjuma, Faith Namugga. Winnie Atyang, Sarah Kirabo, Angella Nanyonjo, Mary Gloria Ayot, Lydia Namabiro

Backs Julie Nandawula, Charlotte Mudoola (Vice Captain), Agnes Nakuya, Peace Lekuru, Emilly Lekuru, Grace Auma, Samiya Ayikoru

Reserves Fazila Namukwaya, Peace Mirembe, Lyton Nakabugo. Teddy Iwutung, Maimuna Nassozi, Asha Nakityo, Masitula Namboozo and Suzan Adong

