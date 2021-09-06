The UK Government joins ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union and other partners in condemning the removal by force of the President of Guinea, Alpha Condé.
UK condemns the military seizure of power in Guinea: Minister Duddridge statement
UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge said:
Recommended articles
We call for the immediate release of the President and for all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue to ease tensions, and to prevent any further violence and to uphold democratic principles, including the rule of law. We, alongside the international community, continue to monitor events closely.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of UK.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh