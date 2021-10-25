RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

UN in Somalia welcomes holding of direct elections in three districts in Puntland

Representatives from the United Nations today visited Qardho in a show of solidarity with the people of Puntland as citizens participated in a ‘one person, one vote’ electoral process in three districts of the Federal Member State.

The United Nations in Somalia believes that the successful completion of ‘one person, one vote’ elections in Qardho, Eyl and Ufeyn would be an important step in showing the feasibility of universal suffrage elections at local, state and national levels across the country.

The United Nations in Somalia commends the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission (TPEC), the government and people of Puntland for their commitment to holding direct elections, as enshrined in Puntland’s Constitution.

