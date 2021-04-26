UN Special Envoy J�n Kubi? discusses the situation in Libya and the wider region with French officials in Paris

The situation in Libya, also in light of latest development in the region were the focus of discussions between the Special Envoy and with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. They both stressed the importance to expedite the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the full withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries, to make further progress in the implementation of the LPDF roadmap, for holding the elections on 24 December 2021 is critical for maintaining peace, security and stability in Libya and the wider region.They considered ways how the international community can mobilize further support for these processes.