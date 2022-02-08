Unearth your brand’s true potential; let Ken Collis tell you how

TLK Fusion is a 360-degree marketing partner for brands. A one-stop-shop for all queries, TLK Fusion marries traditional marketing strategies with a new-age digital approach while also factoring in influencer marketing, celebrity marketing, and product distribution. The team has worked with celebrities such as the Kardashians, Mario Lopez, Ray J and more, and helped many brands catapult to success. All of this was made possible because of the brain of Ken Collis and his vision.

Collis believes that growing from the inside out strengthens the brand and the marketing. He not only guides the clients on how to best market their product but also on how to grow the brand itself. From his years of experience, Collis has realized a few things about the growth of brands.

A brand is its people.

Happy employees and partners lead to the positive growth of a brand. By fostering good relations and long-term associations, brands encourage an exchange of goodwill and good ideas, thereby leading to exponential growth.

No idea is inconsequential.

Every idea has potential. The phrase ‘don’t diss it till you try it’ holds weight because you never know which idea might strike gold. Every idea, however small, deserves to be explored.

Never underestimate the power of marketing.

A good marketing campaign can work wonders. It helps the brand make noise, making the world stand up and notice. However good the brand is, if not portrayed well, it won’t be seen properly. Marketing that keeps up with the times and showcases the brand in a light favorable to the era can help the brand manifold.