UNHCR scales up response as thousands flee attacks in northern Mozambique

The majority of new arrivals are women and children with few belongings, most showing signs of severe trauma following the atrocities they witnessed and worried for those relatives who were left behind. The sudden and deadly nature of the attacks have left families torn apart, many still unable to leave. Among the vulnerable groups arriving in Pemba were unaccompanied children, separated families and older people.

UNHCR and its partners have been distributing relief items, including blankets and sleeping mats. Some people are being accommodated in a transit centre in Pemba, set up by the Government, while the majority of displaced people are living with relatives and friends whose scarce resources are being rapidly exhausted.

We are identifying the most vulnerable cases in need of urgent assistance and referring them to services, and tracing and reuniting lost family members. Nearly 80 per cent of separated individuals are women and children. UNHCR is also training partner organization staff on protecting displaced people from gender-based violence and sexual exploitation.

The escalation of violence in Cabo Delgado has severely impacted health, water, and shelter facilities and access to food in the region. This harrowing humanitarian crisis is compounded by an already fragile situation of chronic underdevelopment, consecutive climatic disasters, and recurrent disease outbreaks including, most recently, COVID-19.

More resources are badly needed as underfunding is hampering our humanitarian response. UNHCR appeal for our Cabo Delgado of US$ 19.2 million is just under 40 per cent funded