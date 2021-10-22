United Kingdom Contributes �3 Million to Help Malagasy Families get through Drought and Food Crisis

British Ambassador David Ashley said: “I am pleased that the UK is able to contribute further to the humanitarian response in the south of Madagascar, following our grant to UNICEF earlier in the year. Our new grant to WFP will enable 100,000 people to access sufficient food over a period of five months. The desperate situation in southern Madagascar only reinforces the importance of the world taking concerted action against climate change and in support of climate vulnerable countries at COP26 next month in Glasgow.”