United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Regional Office for the Arab States organizes a National Training Workshop on Sendai Framework Monitor for Somalia

The workshop came to advocate the importance of disaster risk reduction governance and put in place sound institutional arrangements to support the efforts on Sendai Framework Monitor reporting at the country level. It encouraged the accelerated achievement of Target E through a better understanding of how to align national strategies to the 10 key elements of alignment with the Sendai Framework. Additionally, it helped the participants gain practical skills in using the Sendai Framework Monitor to report against the 38 indicators that measure progress towards implementing Sendai Framework.

Moreover, the workshop highlighted the need for disaggregated data on disaster losses to enhance meaningful analysis that informs decision-making on programmes and resources to reduce risk.

The participants represented the Ministry of Energy & Water Resource, National Commission for Refugees & IDPs, National Marine Resource Research Center, Directorate of Environment, Ministry of Human Affairs & Disaster Management, National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, National Humanitarian Coordination Center, Ministry of Agriculture & Irrigation, Ministry of Interior, Federalism & Reconciliation, Ministry of Public work, Housing & Reconstruction, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Ministry of Education, Culture & Higher learning, Ministry of Planning, Investment & Economic Development, Ministry of Security, Ministry of Gender and Human Rights, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport, National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), National Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Information and Tourism.

The UNDRR ROAS programme in Somalia continues to achieve further success with the support of the Government of Italy, which continues to support and fund Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) projects in general and the UNDRR in particular.

As of March 1, 2018, Member States must report against the indicators for measuring the global targets of the Sendai Framework, and disaster risk reduction-related indicators of the SDGs, using the online Sendai Framework Monitor.

The Sendai Framework Monitor functions as a management tool to help countries develop disaster risk reduction strategies, make risk-informed policy decisions, and allocate resources to prevent new disaster risks.