United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Northern Ethiopia Crisis

This assistance from the American people will enable our international humanitarian partners to help many of the estimated 6-7 million people in need in northern Ethiopia, including some of the 900,000 who are facing famine-like conditions, and over 48,000 refugees who have fled from northern Ethiopia to Sudan. The assistance will provide lifesaving protection, shelter, essential health care, emergency food assistance, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services. This funding will also help our partners re-establish contact between family members who have been separated due to the conflict. The U.S. Agency for International Development’s Disaster Assistance Response Team remains deployed in support of U.S. humanitarian response efforts.