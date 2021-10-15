UNMISS, Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare hold workshop in Juba on providing services to communities

“People’s participation in the budget process is essential to enhance public ownership of national resources and boost delivery of much-needed services for all communities,” said Peter Malir Biar, a peace and human rights activist, attending the workshop.

“I believe this meeting has brought together the right partners, people who are working with the communities in the grassroots. Now we are assured that the Ministry is trying to build a better future for our children,” he added.

For Zabib Musa, Executive Director, Islamic Development and Relief Agency (IDRA) the workshop has provided much-needed clarity and insight for organizations who are partnering with the Ministry to improve people’s lives.

“I think that after today, we understand the Ministry’s long-term strategy and can work better with them as partners,” averred Ms. Musa. “We are sure that if we work together, the services we provide will reach the communities who need the most assistance, especially when it comes to supporting survivors of gender-based violence.”

For his part, Peter Daeta, Director-General, state Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, urged local partners to not duplicate each other’s efforts and instead, come up with innovative approaches to reinforcing the state’s support to citizens. “We also encourage participants to register with state so that we know their activities and are able to monitor as well as keep track of their operations,” he added.

Bullen Soro, Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, while addressing the forum, emphasized the need for skill-building and vocational training among young people. “Youth are the future leaders of South Sudan and we must train them to be compassionate and participate in extending a helping hand to people less fortunate than they are. This can only happen when we make sure our girls and boys are protected and educated,” he stated.

45 partner organizations attended this forum which was supported by the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Gender Unit.