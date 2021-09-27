UNMISS Sensitizes Residents of Twic County in Warrap on the Revitalized Peace Agreement

At the end of the discussions, participants expressed their appreciation for the in-depth sensitization and called on the government to fully implement the peace agreement in letter and spirit for sustainable peace to prevail in the country.

“After attending every session for the past two days, I am determined tofully play my role andmobilize my fellow youth to make sure we try to avoid conflict among ourselves,” said Daniel Malual Juac, a youth representative who participated in the workshop.

“If young people eschew violence and decide to come together as one, there can be no greater agents of positive change and social harmony in South Sudan,” added Daniel.

For 26-year-old Achol Deng, this was the first time she had been familiarized with the Peace Agreement, especially the 35 per cent representation of women at all levels of decision-making.

“We had vaguely heard that there was a peace deal and a ceasefire agreement in place, but we didn’t know much more than that,” reveals Achol.

“What is very interesting to me is that women have been included in the Revitalized Agreement and that is something which makes me very happy. Women are the backbone of communities and families in South Sudan and we were among the most affected by civil war. This provision acknowledges that we bring unique perspectives to challenges, can overcome bottlenecks to peace and need to have a say in decisions that impact us directly,” she adds.

For his part, Piol Buoi Ariath, state Minister for Peacebuilding, requested international partners to continue working with the government to build momentum in the stagnating peace process, noting that critical chapters such as the implementation of transitional security arrangements, remain unfulfilled after almost three years. This, according to the Minister, impacts the lives of every citizen.

“For citizens to galvanize themselves, we must see action at the national level. Peace isn’t achieved overnight, but if the people of this country see real political will from their leaders, it will be a definite morale booster and they will, in turn, embrace their collective responsibility to coexist peacefully with one another,” he averred.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Media files