UNSMIL condemns latest obstruction of the Man-Made river

On 14 August, armed actors forced the closure of the eastern branch of the Man-Made River. The closure threatens the water security for millions of people in Libya and risks provoking a humanitarian crisis. Any obstruction of vital infrastructure, such as the Man-Made River, is a violation of international human rights and humanitarian law and is particularly reprehensible when committed to extort political concessions. Such acts are similar to a form of collective punishment of people, can never be justified and all perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.