UNSMIL pays tribute to colleagues who lost their lives and were injured in the 2019 Benghazi attack

On 10 August, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) held a commemoration ceremony at the UN Compound in Tripoli to pay tribute to our colleagues the late Clive Peck, Hussein El-Hadar, and Seniloli Tabuatausole (Tabs) whose lives were lostin thedeadly attack on 10 August 2019 in Benghazi. The mission also pays tribute to Ibrahim Musa and Ambarak Omar who were injured and are still recovering from those injuries.