Unstoppable Christel Janet Kotze is a National Rugby Coach to be watched for

With aspirations to become the first national coach of the women’s national team, Kotze is currently coaching on both Club and high school level, following an ACL injury that led her to trade in her rugby boots for a rugby whistle. As the first woman in Namibia to attain her 7’s level 2 coaching certificate in 2019, Kotze admitted that the biggest challenge that women’s rugby is faced with is the stigma surrounding women in the sport.

‘While coaching the boys at Orban, it is safe to say that it did not come easy. In the beginning it was hard trying to convince fathers – who are experts in the game in their own right- that two ladies could coach their boys. However, we stuck through it and yes at first, we did not win but the skill level and understanding of the game the boys had was clear andwith each passing year the wins started rolling in. In the last two years, as the boys approached a big tour, a few fathers joined us to help hold tackle bags and just generally help where needed. Slowly their perspective changed about women coaching boys. I think the biggest lesson I learned through coaching the boys is to keep believing in your vision even if others do not see it or believe it. Keep believing in yourself.’

Rugby Africa General Manager, Coralie van den Berg, said that Kotze epitomised what anUnstoppable stood for. ‘Through the Unstoppable project, Rugby Africa is raising the profile and promoting women in rugby for a sustained change in the perception and diversity of the sport. An area that needs a special focus is the representation of female coaches and match officials as this is very low. Kotze is truly aiding in this focus area and is excelling in her coaching expertise. Her found love for coaching and her stance to give young boys and girls a real shot at a good rugby future is remarkable.’

Rugby Africa Women’s Rugby Manager, Maha Zaoui said that Kotze was a shining example of leading women in rugby within Africa. ‘CJ truly stands heads and shoulders with her male peers. Through her contribution and determination, we certainly could see a future national coach taking her team all the way to the Rugby World Cup. It is exactly her passion and deep love for the game that we need to light the path for future women in rugby.’

