Update on joint UN and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission investigation on Tigray

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will deliver an update to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, 13 September 2021 on the situation of human rights in the Tigray region and on progress made in the context of the joint investigation, as mandated by the Council in July this year. Her statement will be followed by anEnhanced Interactive Dialogue, including a speech by the EHRC’s Chief Commissioner Daniel Bekele, and other speakers. The session will be webcast live on https://media.un.org/en/webtv/ and broadcast-quality footage will be made available.

“In spite of numerous security and logistical constraints, our joint team has managed to carry out a robust, impartial, independent investigation that will provide a faithful account of the human rights situation in Tigray and should contribute to accountability and redress for victims of the serious violations we have documented,” Bachelet said.

Bekele added that the joint investigation team had carried out its work in line with commonly agreed terms of reference, methods of work, a deployment and an information collection plan.

“We were always guided by the principles of do-no-harm, independence, impartiality, transparency, objectivity, confidentiality, integrity, sound standard of proof and consistency in applying a victim-centred approach,” Bekele said.

The team is currently analysing the full range of information collected. The final report, which will include the findings, conclusions and recommendations, will be issued on 1 November 2021.