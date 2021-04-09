Upholding values and human rights in football governance

“We had a very constructive discussion with the opportunity of Lord Foulkes’ upcoming report, and I was very pleased to see that FIFA and the Council of Europe can continue working hand in hand, with joint objectives, common challenges and a number of shared priorities, particularly with regard to the fight against corruption, the promotion of good governance and the protection of human rights,” the FIFA President said. “It is clear that football can play its part in tackling societal issues and be a force to bring about positive social change. Our two organisations have been working together since we signed a memorandum of understanding in 2018, and we both agreed that this collaboration should be reinforced under a renewed cooperation plan for the coming years.”