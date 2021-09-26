US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mrs Linda Thomas-Greenfield pays Courtesy Visit to President Dr Hage G. Geingob on Margins of the United Nations General Assembly

On Friday, 24 September 2021, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mrs Linda Thomas-Greenfield paid a courtesy call to President Hage G. Geingob on the margins of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.President Geingob accentuated the need for vaccine equity in order to ensure that everyone was safe instead of the current situation where industrialized nations were talking about booster shots.Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield announced that the United States had donated 100 000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the consignment having arrived in Windhoek, Namibia.President Geingob thanked the United States for the vaccines.