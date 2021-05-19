U.S. Ambassador visits Alexandria and Damietta to highlight U.S.-Egypt Partnership

In Alexandria, Ambassador Cohen met with Governor Major General Mohamed Taher Elsherief and Eastern Orthodox Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II. He also visited the Bibilotheca Alexandria, the Jesuit Cultural Center, St. Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral, the El Horeyya Creativity Center, and two factories in the Qualifying Industrial Zone: Alex Apparels and Galina Agrofreeze. In addition, Ambassador Cohen opened the American Space Alexandria, which will host thousands of Egyptians at a state-of-the-art facility devoted to cultural and educational programs.