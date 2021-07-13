U.S. Army Special Forces Conclude Training with Nigeria Navy Special Boat Service

The exercise is part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Nigerian military that provide opportunities for Nigerian military and U.S. elite units to work together, learn from each other, and strengthen relationships.

Delivering remarks during the JCET closing ceremony in Lagos, Acting U.S. Consulate Political and Economic Chief Merrica Heaton noted that the U.S. government works closely with all the services of the Nigerian military to provide technical assistance, equipment, and professional exchange and training opportunities.

According to her, the JCET is part of a close and continuous military partnership between the United States and Nigeria spanning decades to strengthen defense ties and promote regional security.

“The United States Mission to Nigeria is a steadfast partner—helping combat maritime crime in the Gulf of Guinea, counter violent extremists in the Northeast, and enforce the rule of law throughout the region,” Heaton said.

The magnitude of this summer’s engagementsdemonstrate the strategic importance ofthe United States-Nigeria bilateral relationship: the U.S. is delivering A-29 SUPER TUCANOs as part of the largest defense sale to an African country; the United States Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps are scheduled for extensive programs in Nigeria beyond pre-COVID levels. These engagementsbuild on a longstanding security partnership, particularly inthe Gulf of Guinea.

Nigeria participates in multiple bilateral and multilateral military exercises with the United States, including African Lion, Flintlock, and Obangame Express.

The U.S. and Nigeria cooperate on maritime security, military professionalization including human rights, counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, defense trade, and strengthening governance.

